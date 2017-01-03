Henderson police arrest suspect in st...

Henderson police arrest suspect in string of armed robberies

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A man connected to a series of Las-Vegas-area armed robberies last month has been arrested, according to Henderson Police. Daniel Andrews, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked at the Henderson Detention Center on four counts each of robbery and burglary with a deadly weapon, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

