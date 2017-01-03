Henderson police arrest suspect in a chain armed robberies
A suspect in a chain of Henderson and Las Vegas armed robberies has been identified and arrested by Henderson police. Daniel Andrews, 30, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon in connection with four December robberies.
