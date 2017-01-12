Henderson man pleads guilty in $100M ...

Henderson man pleads guilty in $100M health care fraud scheme

Tuesday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A Henderson man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently distributing more than $100 million worth of prescription drugs that came from the black market. Randy Crowell, 56, pleaded guilty last week in the federal court's Southern District of New York to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

