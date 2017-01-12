Henderson Historical Society discusses city's past
Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen and Mark Hall-Patton, Clark County Museum administrator, talk at a past Henderson Historical Society event. The society plans its next meeting 4:30 p.m. May 12 at the Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway.
