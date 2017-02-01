Henderson couple faced airport ordeal following president's executive order

To Las Vegas Valley resident Bita Nasri, the last few days have been a blur of worry, confusion, relief and exhaustion. Nasri's in-laws, 86-year-old Mohammad Hossein Nasri and 68-year-old Farania Moghimi, were just two of the legal American residents caught in the confusion over the weekend after an executive order by President Donald Trump barred refugees and immigrants from seven nations from entering the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.