Group ranks Las Vegas 21st-worst in US for pedestrian danger
A national advocacy group is ranking the Las Vegas metropolitan area 21st worst in the nation for dangers to pedestrians, and it puts Nevada 12th on the list as the deadliest state for walkers. But the study released Tuesday by Washington, D.C.-based Smart Growth America and National Complete Streets Coalition found the Las Vegas area ranked better than in its last two reports, dubbed "Dangerous By Design."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clark County and Las Vegas to stay with Pacific...
|6 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect more dry weather
|8 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect higher temperatures
|10 hr
|Local
|13
|Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump
|11 hr
|Local
|5
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|14 hr
|Sgtglh
|20
|Charging to park was caused by the decline of b...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|DRAIN the SWAMP !
|Mon
|LOCK HIM UP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC