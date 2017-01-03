Get personal to get buyers to protect...

Get personal to get buyers to protect tech

16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

When trying to convince customers of the importance of having an extended service contract to protect their tech-laden new vehicle, do your F&I managers spell out the intricacies of Bluetooth or stability control? If so, tell them to take a step back and zero in on the customers' interests. "We bring the conversation to points that affect them, like the touch screen," said Anthony Velardi, finance director at Findlay Toyota in Henderson, Nev., outside Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Henderson, NV

