Gas line break forces evacuation of homes in Henderson

Two Henderson homes were evacuated Monday morning while Southwest Gas Corp. worked to repair a broken gas line.Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called out about 8:25 a.m. to a 2-inch gas line break on Binbrook Drive, near West Horizon Ridge Parkway and South Eastern Avenue.Two homes adjacent to the break were evacuated, said Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards. Other residents in the surrounding area were advised to stay inside while the utility worked to resolve the situation.A total of a dozen houses were impacted, Richards said .

