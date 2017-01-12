Funeral today for North Las Vegas det...

Funeral today for North Las Vegas detective killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A funeral is set to take place in Henderson for a North Las Vegas police detective who died of injuries received in an on-duty vehicle crash. He's the third North Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty since the department started in 1946.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! 20 hr TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an... 22 hr Local 1
Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and... 22 hr Local 1
Medical mari juana card info Mon ThomasA 4
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Mon TRUMP BREAKS DEMO... 2
Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas Sun defos 2
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Sun Guest 25
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,120 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC