Funeral today for North Las Vegas detective killed in crash
A funeral is set to take place in Henderson for a North Las Vegas police detective who died of injuries received in an on-duty vehicle crash. He's the third North Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty since the department started in 1946.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
