Free tax-filing assistance offered throughout Las Vegas Valley

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

ECDC African Community Center: 4534 W. Hacienda Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14. Call 702-836-3324. Alexander Library: 1755 W. Alexander Road, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 15. Call 702-633-2880 College of Southern Nevada: 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 20. Walk-ins are welcome.

