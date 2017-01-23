First Corner Bakery Cafe in Nevada to...

First Corner Bakery Cafe in Nevada to open in May, employ 65

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

That's according to franchise owner Ali Navaie, who said the jobs at his Henderson location will include a mix of full-time and part-time workers. Construction on the restaurant started earlier this month, and Navaie will start hiring in April, he said.

Henderson, NV

