Drone test site breaks ground in Hend...

Drone test site breaks ground in Henderson

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

In partnership with the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, the city of Henderson broke ground on its Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range. While the space is designed to be a drone test site, it's not the only business in the region to have the idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump 11 hr Local 8
Expect higher temperatures 11 hr Local 15
Expect more dry weather 11 hr Local 3
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... 14 hr Local 1
News Las Vegas man charged with murder in what origi... 14 hr spytheweb 1
News Hearing Reset to March in Fatal Vegas Freeway S... 14 hr spytheweb 1
News Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested In Florida 14 hr spytheweb 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,823,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC