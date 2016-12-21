Counting sheep: Bighorns still strugg...

Counting sheep: Bighorns still struggling in southern Nevada

Wildlife officials say a recent count found more wild desert bighorn lambs this year than last year in the River Mountains of southern Nevada. But the herd is still struggling with an outbreak of bacterial pneumonia that researchers say the animals have no natural way to fight.

