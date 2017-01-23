Coroner IDs woman killed in attempted robbery at Henderson jewelry store
The suspect in an attempted robbery at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, at 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street, in Henderson on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, is seen in surveillance footage. The Jared the Galleria of Jewelry store at 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street in Henderson, is seen Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|2 hr
|actorvet
|9
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|41
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|6 hr
|Local
|1
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod...
|7 hr
|eusgnal
|26
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Jazsy2006
|83
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|Daddy123
|4
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Sun
|me alone
|8
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC