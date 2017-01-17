Commission set to receive Henderson Strong results
The Henderson Strong Comprehensive Plan, in which residents outlined their top priorities for the city, is expected to go before the Planning Commission in February, followed by the City Council for approval in March. Henderson Strong, the results of which were set to be unveiled to the public this month, is in concordance with the Southern Nevada Strong Regional Plan, a three-year plan that started in 2012 and was funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Kendrahardin
|78
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Mon
|TRUMP BREAKS DEMO...
|2
|Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas
|Sun
|defos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC