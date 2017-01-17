Commission set to receive Henderson S...

Commission set to receive Henderson Strong results

Yesterday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Henderson Strong Comprehensive Plan, in which residents outlined their top priorities for the city, is expected to go before the Planning Commission in February, followed by the City Council for approval in March. Henderson Strong, the results of which were set to be unveiled to the public this month, is in concordance with the Southern Nevada Strong Regional Plan, a three-year plan that started in 2012 and was funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

