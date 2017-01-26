Chris Voors Christopher Voors VO

Chris Voors Christopher Voors VO

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Voices

Objective: To make my clients feel Excited, Natural, Funny, Fun, Warm, Epic, Goofy, Soulful, Scary, Youthful, Cool, Hip, Soothed or whatever the script calls for, basicallya Happy! I also want to continue to learn, grow and excel at my craft in an environment that promotes creativity and excellence! Summary: I have a very broad range and can sound like the boy next door all the way up to a mature middle-age man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No sane person would ever come back to any of t... 10 hr Local 3
News North Las Vegas mayor targets improved city bon... 10 hr Local 2
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 10 hr Local 12
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 14 hr Murillogladys 88
all mexicans 17 hr chuy 1
steve lusby? (Jan '13) Thu Nope 3
Blues Jan 3 MoverNShaker 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC