Chatting with Chadwick Johnson about his new live CD, song selection and Las Vegas

Chadwick Johnson performs at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas pop-soul singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson is celebrating his new CD "Live in Las Vegas," recorded live during a performance last August at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, with a concert and party Wednesday night at Hard Rock Live! on the Las Vegas Strip.

