Aldec provides Finite State Machine Coverage for verification of safety-critical FPGAs

Henderson, NV – January 19th, 2017 – Aldec, Inc. , announced today the latest release of its mixed-language, FPGA design & Simulation platform, Active-HDL™ 10.4, providing Finite State Machine Coverage for FPGA engineers developing safety-critical FPGAs. Safety-critical design assurance guidance and standards such as those defined in RTCA/DO-254 for Avionics, ISO 26262 for Automotive, and IEC 62566 for Nuclear Power Plants Instrumentation & Control recommend the use of FSM Coverage as part of the overall verification process.

