Aldec provides Finite State Machine Coverage for verification of safety-critical FPGAs
Henderson, NV – January 19th, 2017 – Aldec, Inc. , announced today the latest release of its mixed-language, FPGA design & Simulation platform, Active-HDL™ 10.4, providing Finite State Machine Coverage for FPGA engineers developing safety-critical FPGAs. Safety-critical design assurance guidance and standards such as those defined in RTCA/DO-254 for Avionics, ISO 26262 for Automotive, and IEC 62566 for Nuclear Power Plants Instrumentation & Control recommend the use of FSM Coverage as part of the overall verification process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Design And Reuse.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Ana s
|80
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|donald trump
|14 hr
|S ROBINSON
|8
|Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|Jan 16
|ThomasA
|4
|Blues
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC