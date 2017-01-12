215 Beltway closing overnight at airp...

215 Beltway closing overnight at airport for construction work

10 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The 215 Beltway will be closed in both directions at the Airport Connector tonight and Tuesday night as construction crews continue building a new flyover ramp. Westbound 215 will close at 9 p.m., with eastbound lanes shutting down at 11 p.m. on both nights, according to a Clark County news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

