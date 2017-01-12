215 Beltway closing overnight at airport for construction work
The 215 Beltway will be closed in both directions at the Airport Connector tonight and Tuesday night as construction crews continue building a new flyover ramp. Westbound 215 will close at 9 p.m., with eastbound lanes shutting down at 11 p.m. on both nights, according to a Clark County news release.
Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
