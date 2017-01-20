2017 SHOT Show, Range Day

Monday was Range/Media Day at an outdoor range in Henderson, NV, where we had the opportunity to shoot all the new guns that were of interest. Colt's "Cobra" 38Spl, six-shot snub revolver has been revived! Smooth and slick! The "Cobra" and "Detective Special" were discontinued years ago.

