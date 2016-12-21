Snow in the mountains makes for a whi...

Snow in the mountains makes for a white Christmas backdrop

Saturday

With the possibility of showers dying off this evening, Las Vegas Valley residents hoping for a dry Christmas will have their wish granted, according to the National Weather Service. However, drivers heading toward the Spring Mountains tonight should beware of black ice on the roadways, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

