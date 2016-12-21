Snow in the mountains makes for a white Christmas backdrop
With the possibility of showers dying off this evening, Las Vegas Valley residents hoping for a dry Christmas will have their wish granted, according to the National Weather Service. However, drivers heading toward the Spring Mountains tonight should beware of black ice on the roadways, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more drought
|28 min
|MrVegas
|3
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|34 min
|MrVegas
|7
|Station Casinos' Bistro, Feast and Festival Buf...
|38 min
|MrVegas
|24
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS !
|13 hr
|KEK
|7
|A recall petition against Sheriff Joe Lombardo ...
|21 hr
|Local
|1
|Pantyhose las vegas cocktail waitress in Las vegas
|22 hr
|Cocktail bitch
|1
|Decades later, Navy deserter in Las Vegas hopes...
|Sun
|lonewolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC