Retired UNLV professor Leroy Pelton, ...

Retired UNLV professor Leroy Pelton, 76, found brutally stabbed to death in his home

Thursday Dec 15

Retired UNLV professor, 76, is found stabbed to death in his home after he had not been seen for more than a month A 76-year-old retired University of Nevada, Las Vegas, professor has been found brutally stabbed to death in his home. Leroy Pelton was found dead on Saturday night at his home in Henderson, Nevada after he had not been seen or heard from in more than a month.

