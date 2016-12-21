Ransomware Hits More Users in U.S. Th...

Ransomware Hits More Users in U.S. Than in Other Nations, Study Finds

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: CNet News

An analysis by security firm Malwarebytes finds that 26 percent of ransomware attacks blocked by its software targeted U.S. customers with Germany in second place and France in third place. Ransomware attacks continue to rise, and U.S. computer users are getting hit the most according to an analysis released by security firm Malwarebytes on Dec. 8. The company analyzed the telemetry sent from its software running on customers systems between June 1 and October 15, finding hundreds of thousands of ransomware attacks.

