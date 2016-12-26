Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Man Stabbed to Death in North Vegas Street Fight Identified Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man who died of stab wounds after a Christmas Eve street fight that left three other men injured in North Las Vegas. Police: Body of Apparently Homeless Man Found in Henderson Police don't believe foul play was involved in the death of an apparently homeless man whose body was found near a high school in Henderson.

