Man slain in Henderson home was UNLV ...

Man slain in Henderson home was UNLV social work professor

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Authorities say a 76-year-old former university professor and who was found dead in his Henderson home after not being seen for more than a month was stabbed to death. The Clark County coroner said Thursday that Leroy H. Pelton died of multiple stab wounds.

