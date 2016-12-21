Man slain in Henderson home was UNLV social work professor
Authorities say a 76-year-old former university professor and who was found dead in his Henderson home after not being seen for more than a month was stabbed to death. The Clark County coroner said Thursday that Leroy H. Pelton died of multiple stab wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-police Forum (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Watch me if you like
|1,611
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|2 hr
|Local
|6
|MAGGIE AMADOR (MAGBIE) Margaret Ruth & JUDGE D...
|4 hr
|Concerned
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|12 hr
|kyman
|9
|Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo...
|12 hr
|kyman
|3
|Harry Reid, Thank you for training James Comey
|16 hr
|the silent majority
|1
|Vintage Las Vegas Racing programs
|Wed
|speedracer69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC