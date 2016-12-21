Man not seen for weeks is found dead inside Henderson home
Police say a man who neighbors hadn't seen for weeks was found dead and with suspicious injuries inside a home in Henderson. Authorities say Henderson police officers visited a home on Swans Chance Avenue on Saturday evening after neighbors said they hadn't heard from the man since early November.
