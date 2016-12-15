Man Killed in Henderson Home was UNLV...

Man Killed in Henderson Home was UNLV Social Work Professor

Thursday Dec 15

Man Killed in Henderson Home was UNLV Social Work Professor Authorities say a 76-year-old former university professor and who was found dead in his Henderson home after not being seen for more than a month was stabbed to death. Baby Burned in Las Vegas Kitchen Fire A baby suffered facial burns after a kitchen fire that nearly consumed a northwest Las Vegas home Wednesday, according to fire officials.

