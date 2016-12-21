Light rail: yes or no? Residents can tell the RTC
According to a forecast issued last year by the UNLV Center for Economic and Business Research, the population of the Las Vegas Valley will grow by about 700,000 people by 2040. That's a lot of people - it's about the size of the Colorado Springs metro area population today - and it raises some weighty questions about the future of the valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-police Forum (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Watch me if you like
|1,611
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|2 hr
|Local
|6
|MAGGIE AMADOR (MAGBIE) Margaret Ruth & JUDGE D...
|4 hr
|Concerned
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|12 hr
|kyman
|9
|Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo...
|12 hr
|kyman
|3
|Harry Reid, Thank you for training James Comey
|16 hr
|the silent majority
|1
|Vintage Las Vegas Racing programs
|Wed
|speedracer69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC