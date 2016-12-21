Light rail: yes or no? Residents can ...

Light rail: yes or no? Residents can tell the RTC

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

According to a forecast issued last year by the UNLV Center for Economic and Business Research, the population of the Las Vegas Valley will grow by about 700,000 people by 2040. That's a lot of people - it's about the size of the Colorado Springs metro area population today - and it raises some weighty questions about the future of the valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anti-police Forum (Mar '06) 2 hr Watch me if you like 1,611
Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of... 2 hr Local 6
MAGGIE AMADOR (MAGBIE) Margaret Ruth & JUDGE D... 4 hr Concerned 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 12 hr kyman 9
News Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo... 12 hr kyman 3
Harry Reid, Thank you for training James Comey 16 hr the silent majority 1
Vintage Las Vegas Racing programs Wed speedracer69 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at December 22 at 1:07PM PST

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC