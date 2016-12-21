John Legend uses Cleveland Browns rec...

John Legend uses Cleveland Browns record to make a point about the election

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Plain Dealer

Celebrated musician John Legend used the Cleveland Browns' dismal record to make a point about the presidential election early Friday. His dig at the Browns -- who are currently winless with two games remaining in their season -- came at the tail end of an argument with a pair of conservative tweeters who claimed that Donald Trump would have won the popular vote if you didn't count California.

