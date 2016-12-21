Henderson Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in his Henderson home Saturday night as a homicide, police said. Officers found the man, believed to be in his mid-70s, dead in his home in the 2500 block of Swans Chance Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway, according to Henderson Police.
