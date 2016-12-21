Henderson police announce arrest of suspect in convenience store robberies
Police said Barragan also is suspected in the robbery of a third store around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, when AM-PM mini-mart clerks were threatened with a knife at 15 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, near West Horizon Drive. Barragan was arrested at his Henderson home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|21 hr
|TRUMP a CHISELER
|1
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|21 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|2
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Sat
|Solarman
|3
|Do you approve of Dan Schinhofen as Commissioner?
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Diana Alba as ?
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Larry Brown as ?
|Sat
|Local
|3
|Anti-police Forum (Mar '06)
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1,613
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC