Get personal to get buyers to protect tech
When trying to convince customers of the importance of having an extended service contract to protect their tech-laden new vehicle, do your F&I managers spell out the intricacies of Bluetooth or stability control? If so, tell them to take a step back and zero in on the customers' interests. "We bring the conversation to points that affect them, like the touch screen," said Anthony Velardi, finance director at Findlay Toyota in Henderson, Nev., outside Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-police Forum (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Watch me if you like
|1,611
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|2 hr
|Local
|6
|MAGGIE AMADOR (MAGBIE) Margaret Ruth & JUDGE D...
|4 hr
|Concerned
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|12 hr
|kyman
|9
|Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo...
|12 hr
|kyman
|3
|Harry Reid, Thank you for training James Comey
|16 hr
|the silent majority
|1
|Vintage Las Vegas Racing programs
|Wed
|speedracer69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC