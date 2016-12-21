Fireplaces suspected in pair of resid...

Fireplaces suspected in pair of residential blazes

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The Clark County Fire Department is warning people about fireplace safety after officials say a fireplace is suspected of sparking a blaze today in an east alley apartment. In a separate incident, a wood-burning stove caused about $35,000 in damage to a home in Henderson late Wednesday, city officials said.

