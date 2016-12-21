Discarded cigarette starts fire at He...

Discarded cigarette starts fire at Henderson golf course clubhouse

Saturday Dec 17

Authorities in Henderson say a cigarette discarded near an outside laundry chute is to blame for an accidental fire at a golf course clubhouse. Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards says the large two-story building's fire sprinkler system kept the fire in check until crews arrived in response to an alarm early Saturday morning.

