Discarded cigarette starts fire at Henderson golf course clubhouse
Authorities in Henderson say a cigarette discarded near an outside laundry chute is to blame for an accidental fire at a golf course clubhouse. Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards says the large two-story building's fire sprinkler system kept the fire in check until crews arrived in response to an alarm early Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-police Forum (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Watch me if you like
|1,611
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|2 hr
|Local
|6
|MAGGIE AMADOR (MAGBIE) Margaret Ruth & JUDGE D...
|4 hr
|Concerned
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|12 hr
|kyman
|9
|Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo...
|12 hr
|kyman
|3
|Harry Reid, Thank you for training James Comey
|16 hr
|the silent majority
|1
|Vintage Las Vegas Racing programs
|Wed
|speedracer69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC