Deceased man found near Henderson high school
Police are investigating a scene near Foothill High School where a deceased homeless man was found early today, according to Henderson Police. It received a call about 2:30 a.m. from the Clark County School District reporting the body in the desert near the U.S. 95 on-ramp at College Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more drought
|27 min
|MrVegas
|3
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|34 min
|MrVegas
|7
|Station Casinos' Bistro, Feast and Festival Buf...
|37 min
|MrVegas
|24
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS !
|13 hr
|KEK
|7
|A recall petition against Sheriff Joe Lombardo ...
|21 hr
|Local
|1
|Pantyhose las vegas cocktail waitress in Las vegas
|22 hr
|Cocktail bitch
|1
|Decades later, Navy deserter in Las Vegas hopes...
|Sun
|lonewolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC