Dancer recommends starting with the basics to improve well-being
Dance instructor Maksim Chmerkovskiy is interviewed on health and fitness inside the Canyon Ranch SpaClub at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco Dance instructor Maksim Chmerkovskiy is interviewed on health and fitness inside the Canyon Ranch SpaClub at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Station Casinos' Bistro, Feast and Festival Buf...
|12 min
|Local
|23
|Pantyhose las vegas cocktail waitress in Las vegas
|47 min
|Cocktail bitch
|1
|Decades later, Navy deserter in Las Vegas hopes...
|2 hr
|lonewolf
|1
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|4 hr
|MrVegas
|2
|Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo...
|16 hr
|Eddie Fisher Marker
|4
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|16 hr
|Eddie Fisher Marker
|13
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|Booboo man
|31
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC