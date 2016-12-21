Being Santa opens the door to a whole new world of joy and memories
Santa Claus Barry Solomon, left, gets a big hug from Angie Lopez, 4, at the Ethel M Chocolate Factory on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Henderson. "I just love it," said Solomon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more drought
|27 min
|MrVegas
|3
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|34 min
|MrVegas
|7
|Station Casinos' Bistro, Feast and Festival Buf...
|37 min
|MrVegas
|24
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS !
|13 hr
|KEK
|7
|A recall petition against Sheriff Joe Lombardo ...
|21 hr
|Local
|1
|Pantyhose las vegas cocktail waitress in Las vegas
|22 hr
|Cocktail bitch
|1
|Decades later, Navy deserter in Las Vegas hopes...
|Sun
|lonewolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC