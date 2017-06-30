Pet store to open in Henderson

Construction for an 8,500 square foot building that is expected to house Petsense is underway at 1528 Dabney Drive, between Bojangles and Schewels. The city issued its zoning permit for the "commercial dwelling," April 13, and the county permit issued its permit for construction May 4. According to county permits, Omega Construction is building the "commercial dwelling," with an estimated value of more than $1.19 million.

