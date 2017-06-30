Pet store to open in Henderson

Pet store to open in Henderson

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Dispatch

Construction for an 8,500 square foot building that is expected to house Petsense is underway at 1528 Dabney Drive, between Bojangles and Schewels. The city issued its zoning permit for the "commercial dwelling," April 13, and the county permit issued its permit for construction May 4. According to county permits, Omega Construction is building the "commercial dwelling," with an estimated value of more than $1.19 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) May '17 Musikologist 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16) Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,624 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC