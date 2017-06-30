Miss Henderson places in top 15 at state pageant, receives people's choice honor
Henderson's first Miss North Carolina contestant in more than 15 years is honored to not only make the top 15 out of 44 contestants, but also to receive the People's Choice award. Evan O'Geary, 19, represented the community June 19-24 at the 80th Miss North Carolina state pageant in Raleigh.
