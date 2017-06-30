Henderson parade kicks off area Fourth of July observances
Representatives of r Em Rollins' year round STEAM Academy participate in Henderson's Independence Day parade held Saturday in downtown. RACHEL RILEY / Dispatch staff Midnight Blue Martial Arts students carry flags Saturday in Henderson's Independence Day parade held in downtown.
