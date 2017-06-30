ETC not rebuilding in Henderson

ETC of Henderson Inc. has sold the rights to their line of janitorial supply products to a Rhode Island based company and will not rebuild its Henderson manufacturing plant after it was destroyed by a fire over a month ago. ETC co-owner Penny Demetriades said that she and her family decided to sell the intellectual property rights to their products to ACS Industries in Lincoln, R.I. "Once we discovered that there is no way to recover any of the absolutely necessary production equipment we had to do something to protect our customers," Demetriades said.

