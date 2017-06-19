'We want them to walk away with hope'

A large number of workers who were dislocated as a result of the ETC fire in Henderson more than three weeks ago attended an NCWorks rapid response event Tuesday in hopes of getting help with finding new jobs. Since May 29, a large number of ETC employees have been out of work after a major fire destroyed much of the company's manufacturing plant.

