Virginia Division Heads To Kerr Lake
The Virginia Division of The Ram Truck Open Series will hold its fourth event of the season on Kerr Lake 6/17/2017. The competitors will launch from Nutbush Park located on Jack Wade Farm Road, Henderson, NC.
