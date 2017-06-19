VGCC Child Care Center students graduate
The 2017 graduates of the Vance-Granville Community College Child Care Center included, seated, from left: Alfred Read, Journey Kelly, Kaelynn Collins and Elias Gilbert; and standing, from left: Paisley Wiggins, Benjamin Juntunen, John Abbott, Mace Tate and Michael "Trace" Harris. Standing on the sides are Child Care Center manager Bridget Perry and teacher Deborah Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC