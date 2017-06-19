VGCC Child Care Center students graduate

The 2017 graduates of the Vance-Granville Community College Child Care Center included, seated, from left: Alfred Read, Journey Kelly, Kaelynn Collins and Elias Gilbert; and standing, from left: Paisley Wiggins, Benjamin Juntunen, John Abbott, Mace Tate and Michael "Trace" Harris. Standing on the sides are Child Care Center manager Bridget Perry and teacher Deborah Harris.

