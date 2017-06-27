VGCC celebrates male mentoring students
The second annual PRIDE awards were presented as the Male Mentoring Success Initiative at Vance-Granville Community College during a recent ceremony to recognize outstanding students who have excelled in the program. The ceremony, held May 3, at VGCC's South Campus, began with welcoming remarks from the dean of that campus, Cecilia Wheeler.
