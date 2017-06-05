Spring Fling brings sense of communit...

Spring Fling brings sense of community, fun

A'sa Barnes smiles after playing with a hula hoop during the Spring Fling on Breckenridge Street in front of the Perry Memorial Library on Saturday. A hot Saturday set the scene for the Spring Fling on Breckenridge Street in front of the Perry Memorial Library, with music, games, beer and more for a day of community fun.

