Robco owner receives Sam Watkins Visionary Award

Robco owner receives Sam Watkins Visionary Award

Tommy Roberson, owner of Robco Manufacturing, received the Sam Watkins Visionary Award on Thursday in Henderson during the United Way of Vance County Annual Meeting and Recognition Breakfast. Roberson has the ability to picture how something can be and the ability to make it happen, said outgoing board member James Edwards.

