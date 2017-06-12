Rep. Butterfield visits GVPH in support of local farmers
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield visited Granville Vance Public Health on May 30 to discuss concerns about government funding with community members. Congressman Butterfield represents North Carolina's 1st District, which includes Granville and Vance counties along with 12 other counties.
