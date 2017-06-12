Perry Memorial Library juggles summer programming

Gabby McFarland , 8, Timothy Bowden, 5, and Kadin Bowden, 4, join juggler Paul Miller in plate spinning Friday at the Perry Memorial Library in Henderson. "I liked the plate spinning," said 5-year-old Timothy Bowden, who joined the end of Miller's routine with his 4-year-old brother Kadin.

