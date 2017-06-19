Performance camp Teenworks putting on 'Shrek Jr.'

Teenworks campers will take the stage in a production of the musical "Shrek Jr." Friday at the small auditorium at Vance-Granville Community College. Teenworks is a summer performance camp for rising seventh- through 12th-graders that gives area students an opportunity to work on a production, said Betsy Henderson,Teenworks camp director and director of the production.

