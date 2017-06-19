Performance camp Teenworks putting on...

Performance camp Teenworks putting on 'Shrek Jr.'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Teenworks campers will take the stage in a production of the musical "Shrek Jr." Friday at the small auditorium at Vance-Granville Community College. Teenworks is a summer performance camp for rising seventh- through 12th-graders that gives area students an opportunity to work on a production, said Betsy Henderson,Teenworks camp director and director of the production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) May 23 Musikologist 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... (Nov '16) Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC